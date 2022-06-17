In one of the latest episodes of Munro Live, we can take a look at the Rivian R1T's lithium-ion battery pack.

At the time of launch, it was the largest battery pack on the market in a series-produced electric pickup, with a capacity of about 135 kWh. InsideEVs' Tom Moloughney and Kyle Conner range tests at a constant speed of around 70 mph (113 km/h) revealed that about 124-125 kWh is usable for driving.

Rivian uses 2170-type cylindrical cells (7,776), supplied by Samsung SDI. The cells are combined in 9 double-stack modules. Installation of two layers of cells appears to now be the way to go also in other large BEVs, because of the necessity to store a high amount of energy (often 100-200 kWh).

Munro Live's Ben Lindamood and Antonio Dinunno started the presentation with the steel cover, noting that it was initially expected to be a composite one.

Under the cover, there is a large mica sheet, which weighs a few kg and covers eight modules. A separate, smaller mica sheet covers the ninth module. Modules are potted with polyurethane or something, with electrical and thermal insulation as well as self-extinguishing properties.

In the corners of the battery tray, Rivian tightly packed all the necessary stuff, like contactors, and the BMS controller.

The brief first look at the battery already revealed some things that could be improved, which is one of the main areas of interest for Munro & Associates. The team notes that there are different castings on the left and right sides of the battery tray, instead of one (with a small modification to the other side), which would have cost benefits. Another thing is various connectors with different fasteners for each one (like in the Ford Mustang Mach-E).

We guess that even more interesting things will be presented once the team moves forward to get into the modules and cells.

