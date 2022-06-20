To get a better idea of how much range the Rivian R1T may lose while hauling, Out of Spec Reviews loads up the electric truck to its maximum payload capacity. Knowing that electric trucks lose around 50 percent of their range while towing, how do you think hauling will impact efficiency?

We've shared on several occasions that trucks lose a significant amount of range while towing, which applies to both gas and electric trucks. However, with the lack of fast-charging infrastructure in many areas, as well as the time it takes to recharge, the impact on the range for electric trucks is more of a concern than it is with gas-powered trucks.

Based on a number of tests from various publications, Rivian R1T owners can expect about a 50 percent reduction of range while towing, though there are many variables involved. That said, we haven't shared much when it comes to the R1T's hauling capacity and how it might impact the electric truck's efficiency and driving range.

Kyle Conner heads out on another efficiency loop to find out how much weight in the electric truck affects its driving range. Before heading out on a typical EV efficiency route, Kyle loads up the R1T to its maximum payload capacity of ~1,760 pounds.

As you'll see in the video, Out of Spec has new water tanks that it uses to test payload capacity. It's a workable solution, though Kyle says since it's a dynamic load rather than a fixed load, there's lots of shifting involved. He goes into much more detail about the testing procedures before heading out for the drive.

Kyle's R1T features the larger 130 kWh battery pack and 22-inch Sport wheels, which should lower the truck's range, though he says he's been targeting an impressive 300 miles per charge while driving around town. He also explains that he doesn't think the heavy load is going to have a major impact on the truck's range.

Out of Spec Reviews shared the following chapters and timestamps to make it easier to navigate to the parts of the video that interest you most.

While we won't give away all the juicy details, we will tell you that the R1T averaged an impressive 2 miles per kWh during the hauling efficiency test, which is only a 0.15 mile per kWh reduction (about 7 percent) compared to the previous test during which the truck wasn't carrying any weight.

Kyle hypothesizes that if the water tank was a touch shorter and didn't affect the R1T's aerodynamics so much, the overall impact could have been even less obvious. He also notes that the channel will be doing exactly the same test with the Ford F-150 Lightning, though its max payload capacity is different than the R1T's.

Check out the video for the rest of the details. Then, let us know if the results are similar to what you expected? If not, did the Rivian R1T lose more range than you guessed, or did it fare better than thought it would? Start a conversation in the comment section below.