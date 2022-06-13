Porsche Bolsters E-Bike Initiatives Through Fauza Acquisition

German automotive giant Porsche has no shortage of offerings when it comes to EVs. With its automobile fleet headed by the Taycan Turbo S, the German company has recently begun dabbling into the electric bike segment. As many auto and motorcycle makers such as BMW, Ducati, and Yamaha, to name a few, have done, Porsche is investing heavily in the world of e-bikes.

The Stuttgart-based company initially invested a 20-percent stake in Fauza, a company specializing in the development of lightweight and compact electric drive systems. That was back in January 2022. But now, Porsche has taken things a step further by acquiring the entirety of Fauza’s shares. The Ottobrunn-based e-bike specialist is considered a pioneer in the development of electric drive systems specific to e-bikes, chief of which is the brand’s newest Ride 60 system. On top of Porsche’s new acquisition of Fauza, it also owns a majority stake in Greyp, a premium electric bicycle brand based out of Croatia.

“In Fazua, we have found a strong partner with a great deal of experience in the bicycle industry,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT. “Fazua is known among experts as the founder of the ‘light eBikes’ category – and it’s a highly innovative company that fits perfectly with the pioneering spirit of the Porsche brand.”

Porsche's e-bike activities will be combined in the future thanks to the formation of two joint ventures with Ponooc Investment B.V. The first joint venture will design, manufacture, and market a future generation of high-quality Porsche eBikes. The second session will concentrate on technology solutions for the rapidly expanding micromobility market.

Porsche will continue to work with its long-time partner Rotwild on its current eBike models, regardless of the joint venture operations. With the Porsche eBike Sport and eBike Cross, the business debuted their version of special electric bikes in March, 2021.