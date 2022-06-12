The Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan may not be direct rivals, but they certainly share some common ground. They're both sporty and quick electric sedans that come in multiple configurations. Both EVs impress not only in straight-line acceleration, but also on the twisty track. So, which is the best choice, and why?

The choice between the Taycan and Model 3 will ultimately come down to your budget and priorities. However, you'll need to know precisely what each car offers in various trim levels before you can make an educated buying decision. Moreover, if you're cross-shopping these cars as an enthusiast who may enjoy some time at the local track or drag strip, you're probably interested in learning how they stack up.

The range-topping dual-motor Model 3 Performance starts at $62,990. According to Tesla, it can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, and its top speed comes in at 162 mph. The EPA says it can travel 315 miles on a single charge. The entry-level single-motor Model 3 starts at $46,990.

The Porsche Taycan sedan starts at $86,700, though the dual-motor 4S model is a step above the base, and it carries an MSRP of $106,500. The Taycan 4S sedan can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and it has a top speed of 155 mph. According to the EPA, it offers 227 miles of range with the larger Performance Battery Plus (93 kWh), though Porsche's third-party testing shows 272 miles of range.

With all of that said, we've seen the Model 3 and Taycan battle before, both on the track and at the drag strip. Like all cars, both have their strengths and weaknesses. The Model 3 Performance typically outruns the Taycan 4S in acceleration competitions, but, as expected, the Porsche earns praise for its agility and engaging driving dynamics.

YouTube channel RSymons RSEV has a reputation for putting together fun videos with unique car comparisons, and the above is no exception. Not only do they prove which sporty electric sedan is faster, but also which is arguably more fun to drive. How do these cars' tires and brakes compare? Can they complete endless laps before a notable slow down due to a low state of charge? What about charging, in general?

RSymons aims to answer all these questions and more as he pits Taycan 4S against the Model 3 Performance. Watch as one of the cars hits over 140 mph. Once you've watched the video to get all the answers, head down to the comment section and leave us your takeaways.