The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China appears to be gradually recovering as far as production of sales go, although the results are not yet on par with the pre-lockdown level.

After the production halt for 22 days (from March 28 to April 19), and a collapse in sales in April, the production was partially restored and reached nearly 70% of the pre-lockdown level, according to reports from May 30.

Thanks to resumed production, May's results are much better. Last month, the total Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) - according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data - amounted to 32,165 units, which is 4% less than a year ago.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

In the best months, Tesla was able to achieve roughly 70,000 units, so we can say that it is at up to half of the "normal" volume.

In the case of production, some 33,544 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model were produced in May.

According to the CPCA, Tesla's cumulative wholesale volume from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 as of the end of May is close to 830,000, including roughly 560,000 in the past 12 months.

On the positive side, over 215,000 units were shipped during the first five months of 2022, compared to less than 130,000 a year ago.

It's worth noting that the entire automotive industry is in the red, as in May passenger car sales decreased by 17.3% year-over-year to 1.37 million.

Sales in China

The report indicates that last month, local sales in China amounted to 9,825 (down 55% year-over-year).

It's a relatively low result. As we understand, Tesla was more focused on exports.

Tesla MIC retail sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter.

Cumulatively, Tesla MIC sales in China exceeded 575,000 units.

Export

According to the report, last month 22,340 Tesla MIC cars were exported. That's not bad at all - 94% more than a year ago.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

CPCA data suggests that over 220,000 Tesla MIC cars were exported in the recent 12 months. Mostly to Europe, we guess.

Models

Tesla offers two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). Data for individual models, for the past month, is not yet available.