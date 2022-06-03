This week, we have news about Tesla's safe drivers, a DeLorean electric car, an entry-level BMW electric crossover, and the first Genesis GV60. There's never a shortage of EV news, and as fans, owners, investors, and advocates, we should be working to spread the word about the cars of the future.

Tesla Drivers are Safe

According to a study completed by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Tesla owners are around 50% less likely to crash when compared to other vehicles they operate. Research says that Tesla drivers are 21% less likely to engage in distracted driving from phone usage and drivers are 9% less likely to go over the speed limit.

In addition, Tesla’s Autopilot system is designed to prevent collisions, but Cambridge Mobile Telematics did not consider the system in its research. One theory is that the required stops for recharging create safer conditions by reducing the long stretches on the road and reducing fatigue due to the required stops to charge. See, charging has its benefits.

Alpha 5

If you missed it, DeLorean has unveiled the first images of the Alpha 5 electric vehicle, the brand's attempt to bring back the DeLorean name under an electric label. Boasting gull-wing doors and a potential to reach 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, we all can live out our Back to the Future fantasies. Not many other specifics were shared, but it sounds like DeLorean is aiming for a range of around 300 miles with a battery pack of 100+ kWh. Check it out in person at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18th.

A New Electric BMW

Meet the BMW iX1, BMW’s entry-level EV SUV. The SUV comes with a 64.7 kWh battery pack, can do 0-60mph in 5.7 seconds, has a max speed of 112 mph, and a range of 257-272 miles. At a charging speed of 130 kW, BMW claims a 10-80% SOC in just under 30 minutes. If you need a quick 75 miles, that can be achieved in 10 minutes. Also, for those off-road adventures, it has an electric motor on each axle. The bad news? It will not be coming to America. Come on BMW.

First GV60

The first GV60 in the U.S. was delivered last Thursday in Santa Monica, California. The newest owner, Patricia Wayne, was incredibly excited about her new ride. To start, Genesis will offer the newest EV at select dealerships in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Starting at $58,890, the EV has a 77.4 kWh battery that offers a range of 248 miles.

