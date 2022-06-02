As you can see in the video above, a police officer driving a Tesla Model Y police car recently chased a Ford Mustang for around 30 minutes at high speeds. Thanks to the Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), the entire incident was caught on video.

We've discovered and shared plenty of news about police departments across the globe testing electric vehicles for police use. If there were any concerns about these EVs not being able to keep up over long distances, "running out of steam," "overheating," or simply depleting their electric range too quickly, this Tesla Model Y police chase may work to relax the concerns.

The incident occurred on May 22, 2022, at approximately 8:40 AM. The Model Y police car is part of the fleet at the Logan Police Department in Ohio. According to Drive Tesla Canda, Police officer Gadrim caught a Ford Mustang speeding with two people inside.

Interestingly, after the officer pulled over the Mustang, a female passenger exited the vehicle and walked around the area a bit. The officer stayed in the Model Y and demanded that the passenger get back inside the Ford. As she was about to re-enter the car, the driver sped away, which led to a high-speed chase.

The chase covered some 45 miles or so until the officer had to call it off for safety reasons. It ended around Columbus, Ohio, at the intersection of US-33 and I-270. Reportedly, the owner of the Ford Mustang has reported her car as stolen, and the suspect is still on the run. Reports suggest the Mustang owner is the female passenger who initially exited the vehicle.

Drive Tesla Canada explains that the Logan police don't use pit maneuvers, so the officer driving the Tesla didn't attempt to bring the chase to an end in such a manner. As expected, the Logan Police Department has launched an investigation into the situation.

The video reveals that the Model Y didn't seem to have any issue keeping up with the Mustang, and it didn't appear to have any loss of power. Some earlier EVs, including Tesla's vehicles, may have lacked the endurance of some gas-powered rivals, but that's apparently not the case with Tesla's current models.

Once you've had a chance to check out the footage, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.