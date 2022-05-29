Zeekr, a new Chinese all-electric car brand (part of Geely), delivered its 20,000th electric car since sales started in October.

The recent months (March and April) were slower than the previous few due to various supply challenges, but it seems that things are improving now.

In April, Zeekr delivered 2,137 units (and 16,385 cumulatively), which indicates that this month the volume is back above 3,000 units with a few more days to go. Potentially, it might be the best month so far.

Zeekr sales in China - April 2022

The progress of Zeekr's ramp-up is very important for Geely as this is the first model based on the company's new Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform, used also for the new Smart.

Zeekr's sales target for 2022 is 70,000 electric cars (over 5,800 per month on average). Here is a quick overview of the model at a display in China:

According to Chinese media - Xchuxing (via CnEVPost) - in the not-too-distant future, Zeekr is expected to introduce a new high-performance version of the Zeekr 001.

Currently, the model is available in three versions, out of which the top one, dual-motor all-wheel drive can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds. The new, performance model is rumored to accelerate in less than 3 seconds, which actually was one of the numbers describing the SEA platform in 2020.

New MPV model

Earlier this year, we heard that Zeekr's second all-electric model will be an MPV. It would not surprise us, especially since we are hard about driverless EVs for Waymo. Motor1 reported in March about a robotaxi prototype testing in cold weather.

Gallery: Zeekr 001

29 Photos

Zeekr 001 specs: