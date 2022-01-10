Geely's all-electric brand Zeekr, after a successful launch in late 2021 and over 6,000 deliveries in just over two months, announced its target for 2022.

The plan for this year is to produce and sell a total of 70,000 electric cars. Currently, the company offers just one model - the Zeekr 001 (in three versions), but by 2025, the lineup will expand to a total of five cars.

In parallel to the general expansion of the lineup and increasing volume, Zeekr will enter Europe (at least selected markets) in early 2023, according to CnEVPost.

Export is expected to be a significant part of the Zeekr brand and gradually increase to 100,000 annually by 2025 (the total volume would be several hundred thousand).

Zeekr 001 Zeekr 001

The open question is whether Geely will give Zeekr a green light to enter the U.S., where the group is represented by Volvo and Polestar.

Recently, Waymo unveiled a driverless Zeekr EV, which might be a sign that North America is on the table.

For reference, Geely intends to sell 1.65 million vehicles in 2022 (24% more than in 2021), excluding Volvo and Polestar.

Gallery: Zeekr 001

29 Photos

Zeekr 001 specs: