Geely's new all-electric brand - Zeekr - is ramping-up production and customer deliveries at a higher rate than one might expect.

In December, the second full month of sales, the brand was able to deliver 3,796 Zeekr 001 cars, compared to over 2,000 in November. Let's recall that NIO, another Chinese premium brand, is selling some 10,000 cars per month (three models combined).

It's too early to say whether Zeekr will catch up with NIO, but the start is pretty decent and the year 2021 closed with a total of over 6,000 units.

Zeekr is especially interesting for us due to the intention of global expansion as well as the use of the Geely's new Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform.

Zeekr sales in China - December 2021

Geely also reports strong growth of overall electrified vehicle sales under Geely, Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands (excluding Volvo and Polestar).

In December, xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) sales reached a new record of 18,813 (up 162% year-over-year) and 11.8% share of the total volume. However, the company does not report plug-ins volume separately.

Geely xEV sales in China - December 2021

Gallery: Zeekr 001

29 Photos

Zeekr 001 specs: