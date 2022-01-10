Geely's new all-electric brand - Zeekr - is ramping-up production and customer deliveries at a higher rate than one might expect.
In December, the second full month of sales, the brand was able to deliver 3,796 Zeekr 001 cars, compared to over 2,000 in November. Let's recall that NIO, another Chinese premium brand, is selling some 10,000 cars per month (three models combined).
It's too early to say whether Zeekr will catch up with NIO, but the start is pretty decent and the year 2021 closed with a total of over 6,000 units.
Zeekr is especially interesting for us due to the intention of global expansion as well as the use of the Geely's new Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform.
Zeekr sales in China - December 2021
Geely also reports strong growth of overall electrified vehicle sales under Geely, Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands (excluding Volvo and Polestar).
In December, xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) sales reached a new record of 18,813 (up 162% year-over-year) and 11.8% share of the total volume. However, the company does not report plug-ins volume separately.
Geely xEV sales in China - December 2021
Gallery: Zeekr 001
Zeekr 001 specs:
- Range (NEDC)/Battery options:
86 kWh, AWD: 526 km (327 miles)
100 kWh, RWD: 606 km (377 miles)
100 kWh, AWD: 712 km (443 miles)
lithium-ion cells supplied by CATL
Z-Battery, 800 V battery system, liquid cooled
heat pump
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds (AWD) or 6.9 seconds (RWD)
braking from 100 to 0 km/h in 34.5 meters
- top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)
- Drive units (Nidec Ni200Ex - one or two):
single-motor RWD: 200 kW and 384 Nm
dual-motor AWD: 400 kW and 768 Nm
- DC fast charging from 10% to 80% within 30 minutes at up to 360 kW
120 km (75 miles) of NEDC range in 5 minutes
- Dimensions: length of 4.970 m, width of 1.999 m, height of 1.560 m and a wheelbase of 3.005 m
- air suspension (ground clearance from 117mm to 205mm)
- total luggage space of 2144 liters
- Geely's Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform
