Geely's new all-electric brand - Zeekr - has achieved an outstanding result of 2,012 Zeekr 001 deliveries in its first full month of production.

Together with 199 units in October, already 2,211 were sold in more than 150 cities across China.

According to the company, the average price of the Zeekr 001 was 335,000 CNY ($53,000) and the vast majority of orders to date fere or the mid- to high-range models.

The brand says that now is the time of ramp up, which will extend into 2022, but in 2023 the brand will expand globally, which - we assume - might include Europe or even the U.S.

"Capacity at the Zeekr Intelligent Factory, one of the world’s most advanced vehicle facilities, is now ramping up to accommodate the unprecedented demand for the 001. Zeekr will continue to prioritize local market customers ahead of its planned global roll-out from 2023."

Andy An, CEO of Zeekr, said:

“We revealed Zeekr to the world in April this year and in just eight months, we have developed the 001, started production at our state-of-the-art Intelligent Factory in Ningbo and delivered over 2000 of our luxury shooting brake coupes. This was an extremely ambitious challenge for Zeekr and I am truly proud of this startup’s progress in such record time.”

Meanwhile, Geely notes record sales of xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs). In November, some 16,161 xEVs were sold under Geely, Lynk & Co and Zeekr brands (excluding Volvo and Polestar). The result beats the previous best of 15,985 in May 2019.

Geely xEV sales in China - November 2021

Zeekr 001 specs: