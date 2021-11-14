Geely's new all-electric brand - Zeekr - has started customer deliveries of its newly launched Zeekr 001 model in China.

The first 50 cars were handed over to customers on October 23 at the Zeekr Intelligent Factory in Ningbo, while the total number for the month amounted to 199.

That's quite a noticeable number and we guess that we might soon see a four-digit result or even a few thousand Zeekr 001 per month.

Zeekr 001 - first deliveries (October 23, 2021)

The specs of the Zeekr 001 are quite interesting and the model is actually a preview of what Geely's new Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform is capable of.

The Zeekr 001 starts at 281,000 CNY (about $44,046) with a 86 kWh battery and NEDC range of 526 km (327 miles). It's powered by a 200 kW Nidec Ni200Ex, and goes 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds.

There is also a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version with two Ni200Ex units and a 100 kWh battery, that does 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. The 800 V battery system allows to fast charge from 10% to 80% within 30 minutes at up to 360 kW, according to the manufacturer.

For Geely, the Zeekr brand could be a turning point in China, where the company is lagging in terms of New Energy Vehicle sales.

In October, the company (including Lynk & Co brand, but excluding Volvo and Polestar) sold just 7,909 New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), which includes also hybrids, which is just 7% of the total volume.

Geely NEV sales in China - October 2021

So far this year, the NEV sales almost reached 70,000, compared to 113,067 in 12-months of 2019 (the record year).