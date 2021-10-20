Nidec announced the launch of its third E-Axle traction motor system - the 200 kW Ni200Ex model, which has made its way into the all-new Geely's Zeekr 001.

The Japanese company initially (about two years ago) planned to introduce the Ni200Ex in 2023, but accelerated the plan significantly and started massproduction in August 2021.

The Nidec Ni200Ex has a peak power output of 200 kW and 384 Nm of torque. In the Zeekr 001, there will be one or two units installed, depending on the version (RWD or dual motor AWD). The E-axle integrates the electric motor, transmission and power electronics (inverter).

"Created out of Ni150Ex’s basic structure, Ni200Ex is a compact unit that adopts a light, thin, short, and small motor’s structure that is based on the magnetic circuit design-derived knowhow and unique motor oil-cooling structure. They are both cultivated in the development of small precision motors – an area of Nidec’s specialty. Also, with an optimized design that employs second-generation inverters and other components, Ni200Ex contributes significantly to improving ZEEKR 001’s power, electricity consumption, and noise & vibration performances, and reducing the vehicle’s weight."

Nidec's lineup currently consists of three E-Axle models with two additional to be launched soon to offer a solution for 50-200 kW per axle:

Ni150Ex Series (150 kW) - April 2019

- April 2019 Ni100Ex Series (100 kW) - November 2020

- November 2020 Ni200Ex Series (200 kW) - August 2021

- August 2021 Ni70Ex Series (70 kW) - planned for 2021

- planned for 2021 Ni50Ex Series (50 kW) - planned for 2022

Through the end of August, Nidec sold more than 200,000 E-axle units. While it's already a high number, for Nidec it's just an early beginning towards 10 million units per year, which is expected to be reached by 2030. Millions of traction motor systems were already contracted by the OEMs.

The list of models with Nidec's E-axles already reached 10 and is growing quickly:

(1) GAC Aion New Energy Automobile: Aion S (Ni150Ex, but vehicles of some other grades are equipped with Ni100Ex.)

(2) GAC Toyota Motor: iA5 (Ni150Ex)

(3) GAC Aion New Energy Automobile: Aion LX (Ni150Ex)

(4) GAC NIO New Energy Automobile Technology: HYCAN 007 (Ni150Ex)

(5) Geely Automobile: Geometry C (Ni150Ex)

(6) GAC Aion New Energy Automobile: Aion V (Ni150Ex)

(7) Guangqi Honda Automobile: EA6 (Ni150Ex)

(8) GAC Aion New Energy Automobile: Aion Y (Ni100Ex)

(9) Geely Automobile: Geometry A (Ni150Ex)

(10) Zeekr Intelligent Technology: ZEEKR 001 (Ni200Ex) (as described herein)

The company has ambitions to capture 40-45% share in the EV traction motor market by 2030 and make this segment its new biggest growth engine. Sales (automotive business) are expected to increase to 10 trillion yen ($87.5 billion) in sales by 2030.

In early 2020, Nidec announced $1.8 billion investment in three of its electric motor plants to launch drive units for EVs.