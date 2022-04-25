Zeekr, one of the latest Chinese all-electric brands (part of Geely), has slowed down a bit after its outstanding start in late 2021.

In March, sales amounted to 1,795, which is noticeably less than in the previous months (2,916 in February and 3,530 in January). The official reason is the COVID-19 pandemic in China and the ongoing impact of chip availability.

During the first quarter of 2022, Zeekr delivered 8,241 Zeekr 001 electric cars, while cumulatively sales exceeded 14,000 within six months.

Zeekr sales in China - March 2022

Only time will tell whether Zeekr will be able to achieve its target of 70,000 units in 2022. For reference, the first three months of deliveries (October-December 2021) resulted in over 6,000 units.

According to the latest reports, Zeekr announced a price increase of some of the versions of its only Zeekr 001 model. The increase is about several percent and applies from May 1. It's more proof that EV price increases are spreading all over the world.

The Zeekr 001 is the first model, based on the Geely's new Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform.

Geely sales

Geely reports 326,024 vehicle sales (under multiple brands - Geely, Lynk & Co and Zeekr) in Q1 2022, which is 2% less than a year ago.

Out of that, 47,986 happens to be xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs), which is 186% more than a year ago. That's quite significant progress on the electrification front - finally, after a few slower years.

Geely xEV sales in China - March 2022

According to CnEVPost's data, most of the xEV sales are plug-ins - 39,581 BEVs, 6,719 PHEVs and 1,686 HEVs.

