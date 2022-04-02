smart announced that the reveal of the all-new, all-electric smart #1 model will take place on April 7, 2022 at STATION-Berlin, a historic landmark and disused train station in the German capital.

It will be the inaugural product of the new joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely Automobile, which combines Mercedes-Benz design and Geely's engineering and production.

Let's recall that the two partners announced a global 50/50 joint venture in 2019 (previously smart was a Daimler's subsidiary), and the smart Automobile Co., Ltd. was officially created in 2020.

"With the renewal of its brand, product and business model, smart has entered a new era of development, with the expansion of its product portfolio and global reach. "

The smart #1 is described by the company as a "compact SUV." Some might say that it's a small, urban crossover/SUV. As far as we know, it will be based on Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform.

The images present the smart #1 in camouflage, but we can already notice that it very closely reminds us of the concept #1 showcar.

The specs remain unknown, but the vehicle is almost ready, and is currently undergoing final tests:

"The combination of Mercedes-Benz design and smart engineering creates a compelling proposition. A pure and elegant exterior design provides a perfect balance of aesthetics and aerodynamics underpinned by depth of engineering and premium quality. The smart #1 has recently completed extensive pre-production testing in northern China, with its battery and technology systems being put to the ultimate test in -40°C temperatures. The smart Europe team is also supporting testing and local homologation through the original smart research and development centre in Renningen, Germany. The team, led by Tilo Schweers (Vice President of R&D), are putting the smart #1 through its final testing whilst also carefully preparing the showcars for the Berlin reveal event."

The number #1 as the name clearly indicates that the brand might use numbers to describe further models. Previously, smart cars were called fortwo or forfour.

According to previous reports, the smart EQ forfour production in Novo Mesto, Slovenia ended in December 2021, while the fortwo EQ remains on the market (produced in Hambach, France) in coupe and cabrio versions.