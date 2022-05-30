It has become pretty clear across the board, the Rivian R1T is a heck of a vehicle in nearly every way. Not only is it spacious, quick, capable, efficient, and a blast to drive, but it's also bordering on luxury while remaining notably tough and durable. Aside from its high price – and some people's need for a larger truck – it's hard to find fault with the R1T.

At this point, you may or may not be familiar with Jon Rettinger. We've covered some of his excellent videos in the past, and it seems he's upped his game. He's clearly got an awesome team on his side, and his videos are thorough, entertaining, relatable, and easy to watch. Not to mention the fact that Jon just bought another new EV to share with the world, and it's one that arguably tops all rivals in most areas, but it wasn't the Rivian R1T.

Rettinger is the founder of TechnoBuffalo, a tech and gadget review website that he was president of until he sold it to focus on this YouTube channel. He covers everything electric, and from time to time, that means Jon gets to produce a car video. He's reviewed (and owned) Tesla's models, though he just took delivery of his Lucid Air electric sedan a few months ago, and now he's spending some quality time with the R1T, which is an electric pickup truck produced by startup automaker Rivian.

Jon asks, does the R1T live up to the hype? Is it really worth it? Keep in mind that anyone could ask and attempt to answer that question fairly, but Jon has a bit of a unique perspective. He's spent most of his time these days driving the Lucid Air, and he has a storied past when it comes to Tesla, so he has plenty of grounds for comparison.

Rettinger says his team had access to the R1T for a full week. During that time, they took it out and put it through the paces both in typical daily driving and off the pavement. Jon admits that he went into the Rivian test drive with no expectations, and the experience was truly eye-opening.

Jon calls the R1T weird, quirky, and imperfect, but admits that it left a huge smile on his face. In fact, while he makes it clear this electric truck certainly isn't for everyone, and he may not have anticipated it being something he'd consider owning, Jon already ordered his own R1T and took delivery. He promises to provide a full ownership review in the near future.

You know what they say about compelling EVs, "If they drive it, they'll buy it," and Jon did just that. We look forward to his future coverage of the electric pickup. Be sure to check out the full video for all of the details. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.