This Tesla Model 3 owner has had his car for a year now, and he's racked up 20,000 miles. When he was first considering buying a Tesla, he had a lot of questions. He also admits that he had a lot of concerns, and for good reason. However, a year has passed, most of his questions are answered, and his concerns have proven not to be an issue.

This doesn't mean this Model 3 owner has had zero issues. In fact, he has actually experienced some of the issues he was initially concerned about, but they're certainly not deal breakers. They don't make him regret his choice to buy a Model 3 in any way. If he had to do it again, he'd buy the Model 3 without question.

We often ask ourselves, how many people are actually deterred from buying a Tesla due to information they find in the media? Do you think there would actually be even more Model 3 buyers if Tesla actually responded to the media, addressed the recurring concerns, and then the media reported that there was now a solution?

It's also important to note here that despite complaints from hardcore Tesla fans, the media isn't necessarily trying to hurt Tesla or reporting fake news, but instead, focusing more on the negatives than the positives. This is because negative news sells, sadly.

With that said, no one can deny Tesla has some quality issues, growing pains, etc. At the same time, it would be unfair to say the company is behind the times, a failure, and just plain terrible. It also takes a lot of cherry-picking to report on Tesla and offer nothing positive.

We also ask ourselves how many Tesla owners follow through with buying the car, and end up happy in the end. As far as we can tell, it seems most Tesla owners love their cars, regardless of any potential or real-world problems. However, maybe there's a long list of people who buy a Tesla, hate it, complain, and quickly return it. Aside from a few cases here and there, we haven't found this to be happening often, though it's hard to know for sure.

