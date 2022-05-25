Kia can trace its roots back to 1944, but is one of the newest mainstream brands to enter the US market, doing so in 1992. The company opened its first dealership in Portland, Oregon where it began selling the Sephia sedan and the Sportage small SUV, and today it announced the sale of its 10-millionth vehicle in the United States, an EV6 finished in the very bright Runway Red.

Its happy new owners say they are longtime Kia owners who simply had to have this car immediately upon seeing one. Monti Charoenphong purchased the car through a Kia dealer in Moreno Valley, California and says

We have been a ‘Kia Family’ for many years, but once we saw the EV6, there was no question this would be our next car. The day we took delivery was already very exciting, but to learn that we were also Kia’s 10 millionth customer in the U.S. was unbelievable and confirmed our love of this company and to electrified driving.

Kia automaker’s ascent up the automotive ladder is a remarkable one, along with its sister brand Hyundai, especially when it comes to perception and image. Nowadays Kia is seen as a very competitive and serious automaker whose offerings show its clear upmarket trend, becoming better and more posh with each generation, challenging long established models in many segments.

The EV6 is the culmination of Kia’s effort to become a global automotive force and currently the brand’s tech flagship until the EV9 arrives. It is one of the most advanced and desirable electric vehicles currently on sale, with specs and tech to match the best, and we’ve yet to experience the 576 horsepower GT performance variant...

According to Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America,

Selling 10 million vehicles is a significant achievement and we at Kia are proud not only how far we’ve come, but also what the future has in store as we continue our push for sustainable mobility leadership. To thank our customers for their support, Kia wants to give back in meaningful ways by helping those in need. We hope the positive impact of these donations will resonate for years to come.

Kia wants to become a maker of only electric vehicles by 2040 and it seems to be off to a pretty good start, offering several compelling electric offerings already, with plans to add even more as it strives to achieve its goal of selling 1.2-million EVs per year by 2030. It plans to expand electric-only lineup to 14 models by 2027.