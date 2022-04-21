As reported by Motor Authority, Kia's upcoming EV9 three-row SUV will be the fully electric alternative to the widely popular Kia Telluride. There are still few three-row electric vehicles available, so the EV9 stands to enjoy plenty of popularity when it arrives in the US in 2023.

The publication points to multiple interviews at the 2022 New York Auto Show, during which Kia executives talked about the company's future. Of course, the talks centered around the brand's EVs, and more specifically, the upcoming EV9 and a few all-electric pickup trucks.

Kia first showed off the EV9 in late 2021 at the LA Auto Show. At the time, Steven Center, COO of Kia America, said that the EV9 should have about 300 miles of electric range. Now, we know that the production EV9 will look like the concept version.

Some have compared it to the popular Kia Telluride three-row midsize SUV, at least in terms of its size. However, the EV9 is arguably a bit edgier. Check out the gallery below to see it for yourself.

Gallery: Kia EV9 Concept

37 Photos

In terms of starting price, the EV9 will obviously cost more than the Telluride. Center said the electric SUV will cost about $15,000 more than the gas-powered family hauler, with a starting price of around $50,000. The Telluride starts at around $33,000, though due in part to huge demand, dealers in many locations have been marking it up significantly.

Motor Authority points out that the price difference between the EV9 and Telluride mirrors that of the Niro EV versus the traditional hybrid version, as well as the EV6 electric SUV versus the gas-powered Kia Sportage.

As expected, the EV9 will ride on Kia's E-GMP global platform, though Center told the publication it would be a "stretched version." It will also feature 800-volt architecture and bi-directional charging.

Kia says it will launch 14 electric vehicles between now and 2027. Center said two of the vehicles will be electric pickup trucks built on the same global platform.

That said, Kia America's VP for marketing Russell Wager confirmed that the electric truck will be launched globally, though he didn't promise that it will come to the US. Center went on to say that the electric pickup won't be a "value-oriented" product, and he made it clear that while Kia used to tout its value over other features, that's no longer the brand's primary focus.