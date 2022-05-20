This week, we have news about Genesis, the EV Market, Electrify America, and Rivian: Our Top EV News for the week of May 20, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Check it out here.

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

This is the World We Live In

This week, Genesis released specs and pricing on its new GV60 electric SUV set to debut this summer. Prices start at $58,890, and the GV60 will have a range of around 248 miles. The GV60 is Genesis' first EV to be built on the E-GMP platform. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also built on the same platform, however, the GV60 will be the more luxurious version. Genesis also announced that GV60 owners will receive three free years of 30-minute charging with Electrify America. It’s the little things.

60 Percent

Experian reported that in Q1 of 2022, there were 158,689 new EV registrations, accounting for a record of 4.6% of all new vehicles, shooting up 60% from Q1 2021. Among the top 10 spots, were four Tesla models, four models of Kia and Hyundai, and Ford, Nissan, and VW each took one spot.

Tesla registrations jumped 59% compared to Q1 of 2021 (accounting for 113,882 registrations). We also saw new registrants popping up: 2,384 for Polestar, 701 for Rivian, and 308 for Lucid. Let’s see what happens the rest of the year!

Electric and Solar

Electrify America and Terra-Gen are partnering for a 15-year agreement to build a solar farm in South California. The project has been dubbed “Electrify America Solar Glow 1” and is set to produce more power through solar than is currently needed on the EV charging network. Electrify America also has plans to grow its charging network in the US and Canada. The goal is 1,800 charging stations making up 10,000 charging points.

Don’t Worry

Last December, Rivian announced its plans for a 2,000-acre EV and battery plant in Georgia. CEO R.J. Scaringe is staying positive amidst pushback from a local grassroots opposition effort with concerns about the potential environmental impacts from the factory, including wildlife destruction and groundwater contamination.

Rivian plans to host a series of community events over the next 6-12 months on workforce development, local business partnerships, and sustainability. We’ll see if Rivian can quell the community concerns.

Want these stories and more directly in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up now! We also have an EV merch store for the ultimate EV enthusiast. While everyone is raising prices, we just reduced prices. Check it out.