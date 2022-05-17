Lightning Owners forum reached out to us to reveal some additional information about the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. The details mostly apply to the upcoming 2023 model, which is very important since you can no longer order a 2022 F-150 Lightning.

As you may be aware, Ford closed the order books for the 2022 F-150 Lightning some time ago. Sadly, many people who have more recently been turned onto the electric truck – and didn't already reserve one – aren't likely to easily secure a 2022 model. There will obviously be exceptions, but people shouldn't count on a current Lightning materializing, and if it does, it may be overpriced.

That said, there is finally information available about when the 2023 model-year electric trucks will arrive. Lightning Owners forum points to Ford's Fleet Distribution News Bulletin, which provides plenty of new information. Perhaps the most important detail is that Job 1 for the 2023 F-150 Lightning is scheduled for October 10, 2022, which isn't really that far off.

The bulletin shows that the 2023 model-year order bank schedule is still "to be determined." However, the forum notes that with production scheduling already set to begin on August 4, 2022, orders may begin in the middle of this summer 2022, or perhaps sooner.

Below, we've provided the details shared by Lightning Owners forum. You can see production and order dates for the 2023 F-150 Lightning directly from Ford's Fleet Distribution News Bulletin as of Friday, May 13, 2022.

2022/2023MY F-150 Lightning:

04/01/2022 - 2022MY Fleet Final Order Due Date

07/28/2022 - 2022MY Last Day to Spec Change

10/09/2022 - 2022MY Balance Out Date

TBD - 2023MY Order Bank Open Date

08/04/2022 - 2023MY Scheduling Begins

10/10/2022 - 2023MY Job #1 Date

Lightning Owners forum claims that the 2023 F-150 BEV Lightning Order Guide should be released at around the same time as the 2023 order bank opens. It will then become available for download in the Dealer Order Guides section.

Are you in the market for an electric pickup truck? How about in the future? If you're considering an electric truck, which model tops your list? Most importantly, what's your overall impression of the Ford F-150 Lightning?