It seems like the new Ford F-150 Lightning was simply an announcement not long ago. However, it has made it to market, and quick like lightning, to say the least. As Ford was gearing up to begin shipping the first Lightning electric trucks, the automaker hosted an event that was complete with a pretty solid off-road course.

As you can see in the video above, Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Overlanding) was one of many people in Texas checking out and driving the F-150 Lightning pickup. Ford hosted the event at a beautiful vineyard in South Texas.

In one of many of Conner's F-150 Lightning test drives, he got to head up to the hills to experience just how well the electric pickup truck handles some decent off-roading, climbing, rock crawling, and more.

As you may know, Conner is no stranger to test drives. In fact, he makes every effort to drive as many new cars as possible, and he's driven a vast majority of the electric vehicles on the market today. Not to mention the fact that he also owns several.

One of Conner's newer channels in the quickly growing Out of Spec network is dedicated to Overlanding. And, Kyle and the gang also have plenty of experience driving in off-road situations. In fact, right after the snow finally melted, they took the Rivian R1T electric truck to some Colorado trails along with a few gas-powered rivals.

Before Conner relocated to Colorado, he had nearly unlimited access to a very nice track and related facilities in North Carolina, which is where many of his earlier videos were filmed. The facility was complete with some excellent off-road trails. You may remember when Conner took his friend Brian Jenkins' (i1Tesla) Overlanding Model Y out to put it through the paces.

That said, the video above may mark the first time Kyle has spent a reasonable amount of time Overlanding in the new F-150 Lightning. He shares:

"Kyle is out on the trail at the launch of the brand new electric Ford F-150 Lightning. In this video they check out the locking differential functionality, ground clearance, and overall capability on a softroading trail."

It would be somewhat difficult to provide a play-by-play account of Ford's off-road course, and how the Lightning fared, which is precisely why there's plenty of video footage. However, without spoiling the fun for you, we will tell you that the Lightning impresses, as expected.

Check out the video to watch Conner navigate the hilly off-road conditions. Then, let us know what you think of the F-150 Lightning's overall performance. Are you impressed? Did you expect anything less? More?