We can't get enough of the Rivian R1T and its impressive off-road capability. This is especially true since it's also a smooth-riding family-friendly pickup truck that's about as luxurious as it is durable.

The electric pickup truck has already more than proven its worth even among the toughest of off-road rivals, which is an epic feat considering that Rivian is a startup automaker, and the R1T is its first production vehicle.

Kyle Connor and the gang started a new channel a few months back with a focus on Overlanding. It joins several other channels that are part of the growing Out of Spec network, and it's still in its infancy.

That said, we imagine the popularity of this footage of the Rivian R1T hitting the trails will direct people's attention to the channel. At this point, there are only 11 videos on the channel, and only a few have racked up plenty of views, but the R1T footage is already attracting lots of attention after just a few days online.

The video follows Kyle, Zach, Tijmen, Will, and David as they hit the Colorado trails for the first time this year. Temps are rising, the snow has melted, and it's high time for some Overlanding fun.

The Rivian R1T featured in the video is a 2022 Launch Edition model with 20-inch all-terrain tires, four electric motors, and the 135 kWh "Large" battery pack. Also along for the ride is the highly capable 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, which provides some healthy gas-powered competition for the electric pickup. In addition, there's an older Lexus GX 470 in the mix with over 200,000 miles on it, and to say it's a beast would be an understatement.

Needless to say, whether or not you're into off-roading and Overlanding, this video is a joy to watch. It's a solid 30 minutes of navigating tough trails and dealing with large rocks, deep holes, and steeper passes.

Once you've had a chance to check out the video, head down to our comment section to share your takeaways. Is the Rivian R1T the new vehicle to beat when it comes to true Overlanding prowess?