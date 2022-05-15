Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in April decreased by 5.8% year-over-year to 238,538 units. During the first four months of 2022, the company sold 924,277 vehicles (down 2.0%).

At the same time, Kia notes solid all-electric car sales results, although we must be aware that the output is most likely heavily constrained by supply.

Last month, the Kia EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 7,233 (not far from the record of 7,667 in March), including 2,976 in South Korea (new record) and 4,257 exported.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

A stable output shown below suggests that the Kia EV6 is limited on the production side rather than the demand. So far this year, Kia EV6 volume exceeded 28,000, so we can maintain the forecast that at least 80,000-100,000 is possible during 2022 (at the current rate).

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 57,000 EV6. Most (some 39,000) were exported.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – April 2022

Retail sales

The manufacturer reports also 5,572 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea in April - including 2,700 in Europe (EU+EFTA) and 2,632 in the US. 122 units were sold in Canada and over 100 in other global markets, according to Kia.

Retail sales of the Soul EV and Niro EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 571 and 4,272 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Overall, retail sales of Kia electric cars tripled year-over-year in April and there is a big chance that the positive trend will be maintained over the course of 2022:

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6 : 5,572 retails sales outside South Korea

(7,233 wholesale - 2,976 in South Korea and 4,257 exported)

: retails sales outside South Korea (7,233 wholesale - in South Korea and 4,257 exported) Niro EV : 4,272 retails sales outside South Korea

: retails sales outside South Korea Soul EV : 571 retails sales outside South Korea

: retails sales outside South Korea Total*: at least 13,391 (up 176% year-over-year) or 5.6% of the total volume

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.