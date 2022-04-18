Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in March amounted to 250,646 units, which is 0.9% less than a year ago. During the first quarter of 2022, the company sold 685,358 vehicles (down 0.7%), so it was close to maintaining its 2021 level.

Meanwhile, last month, EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) reached a new monthly record of 7,667, including 2,689 in South Korea and 4,978 exported.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

That's a positive sign, although we must note that the Kia EV6 production still appears to be constrained, compared to strong demand.

In Q1, Kia EV6 volume exceeded 20,000, so we can assume that at least 80,000-100,000 is possible during 2022.

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 50,000 EV6. Most (almost 35,000) were exported.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – March 2022

The manufacturer reports also 6,551 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea in March (a new record) - including 3,092 in Europe and 3,156 in the US. 121 units were sold in Canada and additionadditionalts in other global markets, according to Kia.

Retail sales of the Soul EV and Niro EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 900 and 6,824 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

According to the data released by Kia, March was a record month for all-electric Kia sales, which nearly reached 17,000 and 6.8% of the total volume.

Kia BEV sales last month:

The Kia EV6 is Kia's first E-GMP-based model, launched in the second half of 2021. Soon, it will be joined by a sporty EV6 GT version.

In 2023, the company would like to introduce the Kia EV9 flagship SUV model. By 2027, a total of 14 new all-electric Kia models to be introduced.