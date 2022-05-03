After a slight increase in March, new passenger car registrations in Norway have returned to a declining state. In April, the volume decreased by 26% year-over-year to 9,725.

The situation is not particularly good for plug-in cars as well. Last month, 8,189 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 22.3% less than a year ago. The plug-in market share amounted to 84.2% (compared to 80.1% a year ago).

If we check the details, it turns out that all-electric cars maintained their sales level from April 2021, while the drop in plug-ins is caused mainly by a 70% decrease in plug-in hybrid car sales.

Plug-in hybrid sales continue to collapse due to reduced tax incentives (CO 2 emission component).

We guess that all-electric car sales could bring some growth, but BEV supply continues to be constrained and disrupted by additional factors (war in Europe, lockdowns in China, economic uncertainty).

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 7,207 ( down 0.3% , at 74.1% market share) + 1,099 "used" + 469 new vans

( , at market share) + 1,099 "used" + 469 new vans PHEVs: 982 ( down 70% , at 10.1% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 8,189 (down 22%, at 84.2% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – April 2022

So far this year, more than 37,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Norway.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs : 34,010 ( up 29% , at 80.8% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 3,320 ( down 76% , at 7.9% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 37,330 (down 7%, at 88.7% market share)

The gasoline, diesel and non-rechargeable hybrids were in the minority with 15.8% of the market last month (5.3% gasoline, 3.2% diesel, 7.3% hybrids).

Models

After an outstanding month of volume deliveries in March, Tesla - as usual - noted only a small number of new registrations in the first month of the quarter (83 units).

Among the top all-electric models we can see Skoda Enyaq iV (485), Volkswagen ID.4 (440), BMW iX (348), Polestar 2 (332), Ford Mustang Mach-E (317), Audi e-tron (316) and Hyundai Ioniq 5 (294). There might be a high number of Volvo XC40 Recharge sales too (the total of all types is 620).

It's an open question whether the Tesla Model Y will maintain its leading position year-to-date (3,373 YTD), although we must note that the MEB-based trio - Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV - together noted 5,452 units YTD.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2022 YTD