New passenger car registrations in Norway increased in March by 6% year-over-year to 16,238, mostly thanks to all-electric cars.

Last month, 14,930 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered (up 15% year-over-year). The plug-in market share improved to a new all-time record of 91.9%.

The most important is the new all-time monthly record of all-electric car registrations. In March, 13,983 new BEVs were registered (up 62%), which translated into a record share of 86.1%. No other country can match Norway in terms of all-electric car share.

Plug-in hybrid sales continue to collapse due to a reduced tax incentives (CO 2 emission component).

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 13,983 ( up 62% , at 86.1% market share) + 1,336 "used" + 495 new vans

( , at market share) + 1,336 "used" + 495 new vans PHEVs: 947 ( down 78% , at 5.8% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 14,930 (up 15%, at 91.9% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – March 2022

So far this year, over 29,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Norway.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs : 26,803 ( up 40% , at 82.9% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 2,338 ( down 78% , at 7.2% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 29,141 (down 2%, at 90.1% market share)

The gasoline, diesel and non-rechargeable hybrids were in the minority with 8.1% of the market in March (2.8% gasoline, 2.6% diesel, 2.7% hybrids).

Non-rechargeable hybrids are at the lowest share in many years.

Models

In March, Tesla delivered a high number of 3,305 Model Y, which allowed the model to become the most registered car not only for the month but also for the first quarter (with 3,328 units YTD).

It's an amazing achievement, especially since the second-best for the month and year-to-date is the Tesla Model 3 with respectively 1,696 and 1,736 units.

The third most popular model was the Volkswagen ID.4 with 1,111 registrations in March and 1,712 YTD, followed by its premium cousin - the Audi Q4 e-tron (667 in March and 1,698 YTD).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 completes the top five with 591 units in March and 1,522 in Q1. As we can see below, most of the top 20 models year-to-date in Norway are battery-electric, while some others have all-electric or plug-in hybrid versions.

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – 2022 YTD