Kia America reports 59,063 car sales in the US in the month of April (down 16% year-over-year), and 210,257 year-to-date (down 8.5%).

Despite the ongoing slowdown, the company highlights some positive things like a cumulative 10 million car sales in the US (since 1993) and that its EV sales increase quickly.

"Overall electrified models recorded fourth consecutive same-month sales record, with EV sales reaching 14th consecutive same-month sales record and surpassing the April 2021 mark by over 480-percent."

The all-new Kia EV6 noted 2,632 sales in April, which is about 4.5% of the total volume during the month.

After the first three months of customer deliveries, the company reports 7,913 units, which is not bad, considering the limited supply. At the current rate, in 12-months the Kia EV6 sales would exceed 30,000.

Only time will tell whether the South Korean manufacturer will be able to maintain or exceed the volume, which probably depends more on the production constraints rather than demand.

Another all-electric model in the lineup is the Kia Niro EV, which in Q1 noted over 3,500 retail sales in the US (data for April are not yet available).

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Detailed results:

The Kia EV6 is available in several versions and trim levels. At the end of the year the company intends to launch a sporty GT version (above the GT-Line).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" $40,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $34,615 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" $47,000 +$1,215 $7,500 $40,715 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" $50,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,615 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" $51,200 +$1,215 $7,500 $44,915 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" $55,900 +$1,215 $7,500 $49,615 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" $58,500 +$1,215 $7,500 $52,215

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 First Edition AWD LR 20" AWD 77.4 265 mi*

(426 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values