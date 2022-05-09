Volvo reports 10,022 car sales in the US in April, which is 9.2% less than a year ago and 32,779 units year-to-date (down 14.4%).

Despite the slight decrease in overall sales due to "supply constraints and other industry challenges," the company was able to significantly increase its plug-in car sales and achieve an all-time record.

Last month, a total of 4,421 plugs-in were sold, which is 156% more than a year ago and 44.1% of the total volume. In California, the Volvo Recharge sales increased 66% year-over-year and accounted for more than 71% of total sales.

Volvo plug-in car sales in April 2022:

BEVs: 793 (up 138% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 3,628 (up 160% year-over-year)

Total Recharge: 4,421 (up 156% year-over-year)

So far this year, Volvo sold in the US over 10,000 plug-in cars, compared to over 22,000 in 12 months of 2021.

Volvo plug-in car sales year-to-date in 2022:

BEVs: 2,451 (up 275% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 7,988 (up 90% year-over-year)

Total Recharge: 10,439 (up 115% year-over-year)

As we can see, still the vast majority of Volvo Recharge sales happen to be plug-in hybrids, but the all-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models are getting closer to four digits per month.

For the 2023 model year lineup, which will arrive this summer, Volvo prepared only electrified models (mild hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric). This, combined with quickly growing plug-in sales, shows us a clear direction towards BEVs, which are expected to reach a 100% share globally by 2030, so within 8 years.

With next-generation BEVs comings soon, 100% plug-ins or 100% BEVs in California could probably be reached much sooner - maybe even before 2025?

Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA said:

“I am so proud of the Americas Region team who continue to drive our transformation into a fully electric automaker,”.

Volvo reports that Recharge sales are also growing fast in Canada - in April by almost 126% and accounted for 31.6% of the total.