Hyundai Motor America reports 61,668 car sales in April in the US, which is 20% less than a year ago, but it was still the second best April ever. Year-to-date, the company sold 221,344 cars in the US (down 10% year-over-year).

The South Korean manufacturer says also that its electrified vehicle sales (including BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs and FCEVs) increased in April by 68% year-over-year, which in big part is due to the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Speaking of which, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales amounted to 2,677 last month, which is about 4.3% of the total volume. It's a similar volume to the Kia EV6 (2,632 in April). The E-GMP based duo together noted 5,309.

During the first four months of this year, Hyundai sold 8,921 Ioniq 5 in the US. The current average rate suggests that between 25,000-30,000 units might be delivered in 2022 (more if production and deliveries accelerate).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – April 2022

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 47 units (up 161%) and 213 year-to-date (up 122%).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer includes several versions in the US, although the entry-level version with a 58.2 kWh battery will enter the market later (Spring 2022). The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" RWD 58.2 220 mi

(354 km) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi

(488 km) 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" AWD 77.4 256 mi

(412 km) 5.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi

(488 km) 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" AWD 77.4 256 mi

(412 km) 5.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" RWD 77.4 303 mi

(488 km) 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" AWD 77.4 256 mi

(412 km) 5.0 115 mph

(185 km/h)

