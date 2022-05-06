Hyundai Motor America reports 61,668 car sales in April in the US, which is 20% less than a year ago, but it was still the second best April ever. Year-to-date, the company sold 221,344 cars in the US (down 10% year-over-year).
The South Korean manufacturer says also that its electrified vehicle sales (including BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs and FCEVs) increased in April by 68% year-over-year, which in big part is due to the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Speaking of which, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales amounted to 2,677 last month, which is about 4.3% of the total volume. It's a similar volume to the Kia EV6 (2,632 in April). The E-GMP based duo together noted 5,309.
During the first four months of this year, Hyundai sold 8,921 Ioniq 5 in the US. The current average rate suggests that between 25,000-30,000 units might be delivered in 2022 (more if production and deliveries accelerate).
Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – April 2022
Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.
The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 47 units (up 161%) and 213 year-to-date (up 122%).
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer includes several versions in the US, although the entry-level version with a 58.2 kWh battery will enter the market later (Spring 2022). The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|$39,700
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$33,425
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|$43,650
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$37,375
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
|$47,150
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$40,875
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19"
|$45,900
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$39,625
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19"
|$49,400
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$43,125
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19"
|$50,600
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$44,325
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20"
|$54,500
|+$1,225
|$7,500
|$48,225
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19"
|RWD
|58.2
|220 mi
(354 km)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19"
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
(488 km)
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
|2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20"
|AWD
|77.4
|256 mi
(412 km)
|5.0
|115 mph
(185 km/h)
