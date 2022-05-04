In April, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the US decreased 10.5% year-over-year to 176,965, including 167,707 Fords (down 10.5%). Year-to-date, the company noted a 15.3% decrease to 609,097, including 580,691 Fords (down 15.0%).

Ford explains that the semiconductor chip shortages persist, which is a major factor that impacts production and sales.

On the contrary, the electrified vehicle sales - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - more than doubled year-over-year last month, reaching 16,779 units (up 139%). That's about 9.5% of the total volume.

Now let's move to the all-electric vehicle sales, which are our main point of interest.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in April reached a new all-time monthly record of 3,805, which is 95% more than a year ago. That's also nearly 2.3% of the total Ford volume.

So far this year, Ford delivered 10,539 Mach-E in the US (up 23% year-over-year). Ford notes that the electric Mustang remains the second best-selling BEV in the crossover/SUV segment in the US (after the Tesla Model Y).

Considering the company's plan to significantly increase the Mach-E output, there is a big boost in the pipeline, but a lot depends on the manufacturing constraints.

The gross stock of Mach-E in the US is estimated at about 7,000 (at dealerships and in transport, we assume), compared to about 8,700 in the previous month.

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in the US - April 2022

Ford revealed that a total of 1,575 Ford E-Transit vans were sold during the first three months on the market (February, March and April).

That's about 6% of all Ford Transit sold so far this year (25,778), but an even more interesting thing is that the E-Transit is now the best-selling electric van in the US:

As the world’s No. 1 seller of commercial vans, Ford’s all new electric E Transit sales were up 62.3 percent in April over March. With a total of 1,575 E Transits sold this year in the U.S., E-Transit has outsold the combined sales of other commercial electric vans, which totaled 42 vehicles through April.

Considering the 62.3% increase over March (528 units), we estimate that in April the E-Transit sales amounted to 857, which is pretty good result (10% of the total Transit volume).

The company has more than 10,000 orders on hand. So at the current rate, the entire production for 2022 is sold out.

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.

Sales of the third all-electric model, the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, started in May.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production - April 2022

The production volume of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 4,935, which is a bit disappointing after the monthly record in March.

It's very clear that there are bottlenecks in the supply side, which causes weaker months, despite high demand (Ford even stopped taking new orders for the 2022 model year).

So far this year, the production exceeded 23,000, while the cumulative number is above 93,000 (excluding China, where the the Mach-E is locally produced and sold).