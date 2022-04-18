2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E no longer available to order in the US

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is no longer available to order in the United States for retail customers in any trim level.

While checking the Mustang Mach-E product page on Ford's customer website, we noticed that the Select, GT, Premium, and California Route 1 trims all feature the a "not available to order" note in brackets. It looks like Ford has quietly closed orders, with the fine print below the list of 2022 Mustang Mach-E grades being the only explanation offered by the automaker.

Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Limited inventory may be available at selected dealers. Contact your dealer for more information.

This comes not long after reports surfaced in early March about Ford no longer taking orders for the 2022 Mach-E Premium and California Route 1 models.

What this means for consumers is they either have to wait for the 2023 model year or hunt for 2022 Mach-E crossovers that are still available at some dealers. Here's hoping that those who are lucky enough to find one won't have to pay a dealer markup—earlier this year, Ford CEO Jim Farley threatened dealerships that apply markups with reduced product allocation in the future.

While Ford quotes high demand as the reason it is no longer taking 2022 Mustang Mach-E orders from retail customers, the reality is likely more complicated. The ongoing global semiconductor shortage likely plays a big role in Ford's decision; for example, Mustang Mach-E production was temporarily halted in February at the Cuautitlan plant in Mexico due to supply chain issues.

Ford last week announced significant price hikes for the Mustang Mach-E in the UK, with the base price rising by £6,200 ($8,000) for the Standard Range RWD model. Ford UK cited a dramatic increase in material and energy costs as the reason for the price increases.

That said, Ford plans to triple Mustang Mach-E production in Mexico by 2023 after deciding not to build the all-electric Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs there. This will free up significant capacity for the Mach-E, but it remains to be seen how Ford's plans will be affected by supply chain issues as well as rising material and energy costs, as analysts don't expect these disruptions to end soon.