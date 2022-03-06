Ford has reportedly stopped taking orders for two Mustang Mach-E trims due to excessive demand. According to Ford Authority, who site sources "familiar with the matter", the Blue Oval will not take any new orders for Premium and California Route 1 trim levels for the remained of the 2022 model year.

Frustratingly, this means Mach-E buyers will only be able to get the Extended Range battery by buying the $61,995 GT. The Select trim only comes with the Standard Range pack, although you can get it in either RWD or AWD guise.

The Select Mach-E starts at $43,895 in RWD spec meanwhile AWD can be had for an extra $2,700. Buyers can still equip features such as Ford CoPilot360 (via the $3,200 Comfort / Technology Pack) however only black interior trim is available.

The ongoing semiconductor shortage likely played a key role in Ford's decision. The marque has already experienced production issues this year. Last month Mach-E production was temporarily halted due to supply chain issues.

The Mach-E has been a strong seller for Ford since it first hit the market in December 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and chip shortage, Ford still managed to sell 27,140 Mach-Es in the US alone last year.