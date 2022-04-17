Ford Mustang Mach-E prices have risen significantly in the UK due to increased material and energy costs. The Mach-E originally started at £41,330 ($53,976) in Britain, however if you want to order an entry-level Standard Range RWD Mach-E you'll now have to pay at least £47,530 ($62,074). The £6,200 ($8,097) price hike is due in part to the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in a scarcity of certain raw materials.

The Extended Range RWD Mach-E has increased from £49,980 ($65,273) to £52,080 ($68,016). Meanwhile, the Standard Range AWD now retails for £54,100 ($70,654), originally being £46,650 ($60,924). The Extended Range AWD will now set you back at least £61,480 ($80,292), up from £57,030 ($74,481). The performance-oriented Mach-E GT had the smallest price rise, going from £67,225 ($87,795) to £68,030 ($88,847).

The changes came into effect on April 1. Despite the price hikes, Ford told UK outlet AutoCar that demand for the Mach-E remains strong. Ford also mentioned steel and rising energy prices as key contributors to their decision to raise prices.

As for the US, no changes have been made for now. However, the Mach-E appears to be sold out for the 2022 model year in America. Ford's US site states the following:

"Due to high demand, the current model year is no longer available for retail order. Limited inventory may be available at selected dealers. Contact your dealer for more information."

The Mach-E's production line in Cuautitlan, Mexico was shut down back in February due to ongoing supply chain issues.