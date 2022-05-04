A Ford press release out of Cologne, Germany, dated May 3, 2022, sheds some light on a number of notable updates to the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. Updates include a braked towing capacity upgrade, driving comfort improvements, enhanced one-pedal driving, and quicker charging.

According to Ford, one of the most significant updates is related to towing. The company says the 2022 Mustang Mach-E's approved braked towing capacity is now increased to 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds). This is true of extended range models with rear- and all-wheel drive. Ford says this should be enough capacity to tow a small fishing boat.

This Woelpern, general manager for Imports at Ford of Europe shared in the press release:

“The towing upgrade for Mustang Mach-E is one of a number of free updates we’re continuing to make in hardware and software or through homologation to give owners the best experience possible.

Woelpern goes on to say that, more specifically, the towing update is an example of how Ford is listening to owners of its vehicles to make requested changes and upgrades. Owners wanted the boosted capacity, and Ford was able to deliver.

As far as charging time is concerned, Ford has reduced the time it takes to charge between 80 and 90 percent. What used to take an estimated 52 minutes now takes just 15 minutes, saving drivers nearly 40 minutes as they near the end of their charging session.

Ford also recalibrated the Mustang Mach-E's one-pedal driving feature. The automaker says it now operates more smoothly at slower speeds while helping with overall driver comfort.

Ford reiterates that Mustang Mach-E owners also enjoy incremental benefits from software and homologation updates. The press release mentions that the company has future over-the-air updates in the works to keep the Mach-E fresh and continue improvements.

Ford also notes that it has been selling the Mustang Mach-E in Europe for one year. During that time, some 88 percent of Mach-E buyers are coming from brands other than Ford, which is impressive.