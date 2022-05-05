Polestar announced more details about the upcoming 2023 model year version of the Polestar 2 in the US, which will enter the market (customer deliveries) in September 2022.

Both versions of the 2023 Polestar 2 - Long range Single motor (LR SM) and Long range Dual motor (LR DM) become more expensive but will also get a set of improvements.

The base 2023 Polestar 2 LR SM starts at an MSRP of $48,400, which is $2,500 or 5.4% more than before, while the LR DM starts at $51,900, which is $2,000 or 4.0% more than before. On top of that comes a bit higher Destination Charge ($1,400 vs $1,300).

Also, the cost of optional packages increased: Plus Pack and Pilot Pack by $200, while the Performance Pack goes up by $500.

Prices

2023 Polestar 2 LR SM: $48,400 - up $2,500 or 5.4%

2023 Polestar 2 LR DM: $51,900 - up $2,000 or 4.0%

DST: $1,400 - up by $100 from $1,300

Plus Pack: $4,200 - up by $200 or 5% from $4,000

Pilot Pack: $3,400 - up by $200 or 6.3% from $3,200

Performance Pack: $5,500 - up by $500 or 10% from $5,000

(available only for LR DM)

(available only for LR DM) NEW: performance software upgrade for LR DM cars: timing and pricing not yet announced

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" $45,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $39,700 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" $49,900 +$1,300 $7,500 $43,700 2023 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" $48,400 +$1,400 $7,500 $42,300 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" $51,900 +$1,400 $7,500 $45,800

Upgrades

Higher prices are never good news, but there are also some positives related to a set of upgrades applied globally.

One of the most interesting is that the EPA range of the Dual Motor version is expected to increase by 11 miles (18 km) or 4.4%, from 249 miles (401 km) to 260 miles (418 km). The company says that the increase is related to "software improvements."

The range of the entry-level version and other numbers are expected to remain the same as in the 2022 model year version.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" FWD 78 270 mi

(434 km) 7.0 100 mph

(161 km/h) 2022 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" AWD 78 249 mi

(401 km) 4.5 127 mph

(204 km/h) 2023 Polestar 2 Single Motor 19" FWD 78 270 mi*

(434 km) 7.0 100 mph

(161 km/h) 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor 19" AWD 78 260 mi*

(418 km) 4.5 127 mph

(204 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values

A new thing is the upcoming performance software upgrade option, for Long Range Dual Motor cars (with or without the Performance Pack option), which will boost the output by 68 horsepower (50 kW) and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque (to 350 kW and 680 Nm). As of now, timing and pricing are not yet available.

Another positive is an upgraded heat pump (part of the Plus Pack), designed for better cold-weather performance. The upgrade is software-based, which sounds like an optimization of how it works. The winter range gains (due to savings on heating) are estimated at 10% (as of 2022).

"The most notable tech improvement is a software update to the mechanical heat pump, which is available as part of the Plus Pack. Thanks to the software changes, the heat pump is designed to now deliver range improvements in a wider range of temperatures, from 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-7 degrees Celsius) to 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius). Within that temperature range, the heat pump helps increase real-world driving range by approximately 10% beyond that of the standard model."

According to Polestar, a future Over-the-Air (OTA) update will upgrade existing Polestar 2 cars equipped with the heat pump free of charge.

Design and features

Finally, there are design changes and options, across the interior and exterior of the car, including two exterior colors and one new interior option.

New exterior colors: Space (replaces Void) and Jupiter (replaces Moon)

Magnesium is now the default standard color with no cost

New designs for the standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels

New Zinc color for ventilated Nappa leather upholstery (replaces Barley), available with new Light Ash deco (replaces Reconstructed Wood)

Removable sunshade for the panoramic glass roof (also available in Polestar Extras web shop from mid-June 2022 for all Polestar 2 with glass roof)

Advanced cabin filter and upgraded interior particulate matter sensor with new in-car app that quantifies exterior air quality improvement in the cabin (Plus Pack)

Gallery: Polestar 2