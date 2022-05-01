If Ford F-150 Lightning owners want to access the vehicle's Intelligent Backup Power feature to power their homes during outages they need two main items; besides the F-150 Lightning, of course.

First, they need the Ford Charge Station Pro, an 80-amp charging station that comes standard with all F-150 Lightning with the Extended Range battery pack. Owners that have the Standard Range battery can purchase the Ford Charge Station Pro from their Ford dealership for $1,310.00.

Secondly, they need the Home Integration System, which consists of an inverter, a transfer switch, and a small battery to power the system temporarily when the main power goes out. Until now, the cost of the Home Integration System was not known. However, thanks to Ford's Director of Charging & Energy Services, Matthew Stover's LinkedIn post, we now have the answer.

The Home Integration System will be sold exclusively through Ford's partner, Sunrun, and cost $3,895.00. That's very reasonable in our opinion, especially when the other component needed to access the Intelligent Backup Power System, the Ford Charge Station Pro, will come standard with the vehicle for many F-150 Lightning owners.

Therefore, the only out-of-pocket expense to access the backup power system will be $3,895 plus installation. Sunrun is Ford's official installation partner for the system, but owners will have the option of buying the system for $3,895 from Sunrun, and using another installation contractor, like Qmerit, if they prefer not to contract Sunrun.

Stover's LinkedIn post actually beat Sunrun to the announcement, and as of the writing of this article, the Sunrun website still doesn't show the price of the system. It simply states: "Home Integration System hardware price: Coming soon".

Stover's post does explain that installation costs for the system will vary from customer to customer, and are "dependent on your personal home setup".

When installed, the Intelligent Backup Power System can deliver up to 9.6 kW to the home, which should be enough to power your entire home for many days during power outages, provided the truck was charged up before the power goes out.

The system can be manually controlled through an app or owners can set it to automatically engage when the power goes out. You can also set a limit to restrict how low you allow the system to drain the vehicle's battery. Therefore, assuring you leave yourself enough power in the battery to tackle any journey you need to take.