While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.

The Tesla owner, whose name is Gunnawuat, was picking up food from a fast-food restaurant and listening to loud music in his Model 3. Some pickup truck drivers overheard his music and decided to engage. They were yelling at him and calling him names, and he says it was because he drives a Tesla.

At any rate, a few trucks got involved, throwing things at his car as he was trying to leave, and then proceeding to follow him out of the parking lot. They were throwing rocks or something else heavy at him when he got to the next light. The situation began to escalate considerably.

Sadly, he couldn't get away quickly, so the following continued for quite some time. Even when he tried to pull the Model 3 off the road and into a parking lot, the pickup truck drivers worked together to try to trap him. This happened a few times before Gunnawut became obviously worried, so he called 911.

He claims that the 911 operator wouldn't send help unless the situation was urgent. Gunnawut made it clear it was an urgent situation, but it didn't seem to make a difference. He says the police were simply unwilling to help unless he was already hurt. The Model 3 owner was eventually able to get away from the trucks after 20 minutes of ridiculous road rage, and even though he stayed on the phone with the 911 operator the whole time, the police never showed up.

He drove to the police station and tried to show them the TeslaCam video, but they reportedly refused to watch it or help him. Fortunately, he was able to file a police report and show other officers the video at a later date. The officers came to his house and watched the video, however, he says they still haven't gotten back to him about the incident.