Hyundai Motor America reports 59,380 car sales in March in the U.S. (down 21% year-over-year) and 159,676 in the first quarter of 2022 (down 4%).

Despite that the overall volume is lower than a year ago, the South Korean manufacturer says that electrified vehicle sales (including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, all-electric and hydrogen fuel cell) are skyrocketing.

"Hyundai electrified vehicle retail sales grew 179% year over year, while Elantra Hybrid and Nexo established all-time monthly retail and total sales records."

We are of course the most interested in the sales result of the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5. In March, some 2,700 units were delivered to customers, which is a noticeable 4.5% of the total Hyundai volume.

So far this year, Hyundai delivered in the US 6,244 Ioniq 5 and 6,397 cumulatively.

Despite the positive trend, it turns out that the monthly volume is now lower than in the case of the Kia EV6, which has exceeded 3,000.

It's worth noting that overall, Hyundai and Kia have delivered in March close to 6,000 E-GMP based all-electric cars, which is a substantial number (on top of older BEVs and PHEVs).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – March 2022

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 113 units (up 277% and a new record) and 166 year-to-date (up 133%).

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (US)

236 Photos

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be one of the hottest EVs on the market, limited mostly by supply rather than demand. The offer includes several versions in the US, although the entry-level version with a 58.2 kWh battery will enter the market later (Spring 2022). The top versions can go over 300 miles on a single charge.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19" $39,700 +$1,225 $7,500 $33,425 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19" $43,650 +$1,225 $7,500 $37,375 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19" $47,150 +$1,225 $7,500 $40,875 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19" $45,900 +$1,225 $7,500 $39,625 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19" $49,400 +$1,225 $7,500 $43,125 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19" $50,600 +$1,225 $7,500 $44,325 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20" $54,500 +$1,225 $7,500 $48,225

Basic specs