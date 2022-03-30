Cars.com, a well-known marketplace for car shoppers, officially revealed its 2022 "Top Picks" in the electric vehicle segment. The publication also provides a related EV Buying Guide with more information, which we'll provide more details about later in the article.

Fortunately for current and prospective electric car shoppers, Cars.com breaks the awards down into four different categories, which should work to appeal to a variety of consumers. Each category focuses on a different priority, though there's certainly some overlap. The categories include Value, Families, Luxury, and Commuters.

The website's panel of experts considered price, range, comfort, and features to come up with the winners. It pored over more than 30 electric cars, trucks, and SUVs before choosing the Top Picks. Cars.com editor-in-chief Jenni Newman shares:

“We have been sharing news and research on EVs ever since we reviewed our first Nissan Leaf over a decade ago. As consumer interest for EVs grows due to rising gas prices and other current events, we know shoppers have questions about what EV options are available, how much they cost, what the ownership experience is like and more. Our 2022 EV Buying Guide and Top Picks help shoppers answer those questions and cut through the noise to find the right EV for their lifestyle.”

The winner of the Value award goes to the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4, which is a compact SUV that's well-priced and loaded with appealing standard features. Cars.com notes that the average starting price of an EV in the US is $60,000, though the ID.4 starts at around $42,000.

Next up is the Families award, which could have just as easily gone to the ID.4 as well. However, Cars.com chose to give the award to the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The publication calls the unique crossover a compact SUV with a roomy cabin that offers plenty of flexibility, spacious second-row seats, and a comfortable ride.

As for the Luxury category, it comes as no surprise Cars.com picked the 2022 Lucid Air. The ultra-luxurious Lucid sedan doesn't really have a whole lot of competition, though the publication did give the Mercedes EQS an Honorable Mention award.

The publication calls the Air a "next-level EV" and a "game-changer." It says the Lucid electric sedan boasts loads of cargo capacity, an infotainment system that's more intuitive and responsive than Tesla's, a sexy exterior design, and an opulent interior. There's also the Air's impressive acceleration and segment-leading electric range.

Last but certainly not least, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV get the nod in the Commuters category. Both Chevy EVs offer respectable electric range estimates and competitive pricing. Cars.com emphasizes the Bolts' peppy acceleration, fun driving dynamics, and compact size. The Bolt is small enough to offer exceptional maneuverability while remaining roomy and comfortable inside.

Cars.com also mentions the recent Bolt recall and notes that "further problems are unlikely for this established model."

Cars.com puts emphasis on its new EV Buying Guide in the 2022 EV Awards Press Release. The publication says electric vehicle searches on its website have doubled since 2021, which suggested a need for a new buying guide for the segment. The hope is that the EV Buying Guide, entitled "What to Know Before Purchasing an Electric Vehicle: A Buying Guide" will help people who are curious about EVs decide which model "fits their lifestyle."