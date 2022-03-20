Sometimes people do really weird things with their cars and electric cars are not an exception, despite the high price tag.

Here is a new video, shared by Alex Choi, with a Tesla Model S, that jumped into the air somewhere in San Francisco last night and crashed badly.

After a hard landing, the car hit some bins and a parked car. All airbags went off. The front part of the car was severely damaged, but the damage appears to be self-inflicted to all elements. It means that it might be a pretty costly total loss.

According to the description, it was a brand new Tesla, worth some $150,000 (most likely the Plaid). Fortunately for the people engaged in this dangerous experiment, no one was hurt (at least according to the info).

"I am glad to say, nobody was hurt. It's only funny, until it's not. I was not the one driving. Please, do not try this at home. I had no idea this was going to happen. I do not condone reckless behavior that endangers the lives of others. Everyone is lucky to be alive."

A few videos were shown also via Twitter:

The place of the incident appears to be the same as in the case of a famous Tesla Model X jump a few years ago.

At the time, it was performed during the day and at a lower speed, but still, it was pretty dangerous.

Hopefully, the recent crash will cool down some drivers, who think that if they have a Tesla, then anything is possible and it will be all fun.