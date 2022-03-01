Stellantis has announced its commitment to sell only electric vehicles in Europe from 2026, following in the footsteps of several other manufacturers that revealed similar moves. It also plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 percent by the end of the decade, before going completely carbon-neutral by 2038.

The company says it wants to become the industry champion in the fight against climate change by adopting a circular cradle-to-cradle business model. This means the company will try to mimic natural processes as much as possible (both in its inner workings and in its products), while also protecting nature at the same time.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares explains the process

We are expanding our vision, breaking the limits and embracing a new mindset, one that seeks to transform all facets of mobility for the betterment of our families, communities and the societies in which we operate. As part of that leadership, we are setting the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. We plan to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030.

Across the entire group’s 14 brands, some 100 new products (75 of which are EVs) will be launched until the end of the decade. This includes models for brands that have mostly faded from sight in recent years, such as the big Italian luxury trio of Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Lancia that is now under the Stellantis umbrella.

For the US, Stellantis is planning to launch over 25 pure EVs by 2030, the first being the Ram ProMaster BEV, expected to debut next year. In 2024, aside from the Ram, the group also wants to launch a ‘Pure Off-Road UV’ and a Lifestyle Family SUV under the Jeep brand, as well as a Dodge-badged ‘Performance Muscle Car’ and then a Chrysler-badged ‘Lifestyle Family Car’ in 2025.

During the live event, Stellantis also showed the design of the upcoming fully-electric Jeep crossover, a model which it could build at its factory in Tychy, Poland starting next year. The plant will also produce a similar Fiat-badged crossover and another model for Alfa Romeo (possibly the Brennero).

The other big teaser dropped by Stellantis is for the electric Ram 1500 electric, although the only thing it reveals is its daytime running light signature. The Ram BEV will debut in 2024, but it won’t actually be the first fully-electric Ram.