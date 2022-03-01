Hyundai reports 282,204 car sales globally in January 2022, which is 12% less than a year ago. Fortunately, plug-in sales continue to increase.

Last month, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to *10,665 (up 53% year-over-year), which is about 3.6% of the total wholesale sales.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea.

**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

An interesting thing is that all-electric car (BEV) sales increased only slightly, as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 volume (retail sales and export) barely exceeded 2,000 in January (compared to almost 10,000 in previous months).

On the other hand, plug-in hybrids (PHEV) more than tripled. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales (FCV), counted separately, are - as usual - low.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 6,524 (up 12%)

(up 12%) PHEVs: 4,141 (up 255%)

(up 255%) Total plug-ins: 10,665 (up 53%)

(up 53%) FCVs: 368 (up 56%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – January 2022

For reference, in 2021, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales amounted to over 160,000 (up 44% year-over-year), which represents 4.1% of the total wholesale sales.

Sales by powertrain type in 2021:

BEVs: 120,523 (up 20%)

(up 20%) PHEVs: 40,843 (up 251%)

(up 251%) Total plug-ins: 161,366 (up 44%)

(up 44%) FCVs: 9,620 (up 42%)

Model results

The top model in the lineup in January 2022 was the Hyundai Kona Electric, produced in South Korea (only for export) and in Europe. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted a surprising slowdown compared to the previous months.

Model results (wholesale sales) last month (and year-to-date):

Because of the relatively high production volume in the previous months, Hyundai reports 2,431 retails Ioniq 5 sales in Europe and 959 in the US.

The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 368 sales, mostly in South Korea (319).

We noted also a small number of Genesis EVs, but less than 200 total.