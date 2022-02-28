Skoda is working on its own electric city car, based on the pared down and shortened version of the VW MEB platform called MEB Entry. It is expected to be launched after the Volkswagen ID.2 and the Cupra UrbanRebel, both of which are expected to go on sale sometime in 2025 or 2026.

The VW ID Life previews what is expected to be called the ID.2 X, while the Urban Rebel is more of a hunkered down, hot hatch type vehicle. Skoda wants to position its entry differently, but at the moment we don’t know what body style it wants to produce - it may even opt to have two, just like Volkswagen.

Unlike Volkswagen and Seat, however, Skoda has not shown a concept that previews the vehicle it intends to make.

Autocar quotes the CEO of Skoda, Thomas Schäfer, as saying

Our colleagues from Seat, Cupra and Volkswagen are pushing ahead a little stronger on that side. Within the group, we’re balancing this a bit. We’re coming shortly with an announcement on this one but rest assured it will be differentiated from our sister brands and a beautiful concept that really fits Skoda.

Unlike the version of MEB that has been in use so far, MEB Entry will be front-wheel drive, although it’s not yet clear if a second motor and all-wheel drive could be added for more powerful versions of the models. The VW ID Life concept’s front motor made 230 horsepower, but that may not be enough for the possible GTX.

Skoda currently only has one full EV on sale, the Enyaq. It opted not to make its own version of the Volkswagen ID.3, but it is clearly interested in selling EVs one size down from that. Check out our review of the Skoda Enyaq below.