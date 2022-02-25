Tesla has just confirmed that it has removed radar from the Model S and Model X as of mid-February 2022, moving its entire lineup to what it calls ‘Tesla Vision,’ which is an array of cameras that Tesla says negates the need for radar. The manufacturer did the same for the Model 3 and Model Y in May of last year and even though this prompted some questions from the IIHS, the institute is now fine with it after testing.

If you scroll to the bottom of the ‘Transitioning to Tesla Vision’ page on the official website, which was created last year when the Model 3 and Y lost their radar, it now has an additional line added yesterday stating that

As of mid-February 2022, all Model S and Model X built for the North American market utilize Tesla Vision. All Model S and Model X built for the North American market prior are equipped with radar.

Do note, though, that Tesla still lists Autosteer as being limited to 80 mph and the minimum following distance to the vehicle ahead is longer than in older radar-equipped models. Smart Summon was also on the list of features not working when Tesla Vision was first announced, in June of 2021, and maximum Autosteer speed was even lower then, 75 mph.

The company also had a different explanation at the bottom of the page last year in June stating that