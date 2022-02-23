The postal companies all around the world are already familiar with electric vans and, in many cases, well advanced in fleet electrification.

In some countries, there are hundreds or even thousands of electric vans. The next step is the electrification of larger vehicles.

The Norwegian Postal Service has recently placed an order for 29 battery-electric trucks from Volvo Trucks (FL and FE models). This is actually a follow-up order after the three units ordered previously.

According to Volvo Trucks, all trucks have the same driveline but will come in different configurations of the Volvo FL and FE models, with two and three axles respectively. Deployment should be completed in 2022.

Kenneth Tjønndal Pettersen, press officer at the Norwegian Post said:

“We are happy to have made this deal and we want to put these vehicles in operation quickly, from Tromsø in the north to Kristiansand in the south. 37 percent of our fleet now runs on renewable energy – and that share will increase significantly going forward. We have an ambitious environmental strategy that will benefit the whole country and in order to keep the pace up in this important work, we need quality-focused and ambitious partners like Volvo,”.

According to the latest reports, Volvo Trucks is the main electric truck player in Europe right now, while Norway is the second biggest market by volume (after Switzerland).

The Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric have been on the market since 2019. With the Volvo VNR Electric in North America, and upcoming trio: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX Electric (44,000 kg of gross combination weight trucks), the company will have six models in total.

The Volvo FE Electric can be equipped with a 200-265 kWh battery pack for up to about 200 km (124 miles) of range, while the Volvo FL Electric can get a 200-395 kWh battery for up to 300 km (186 miles) range.

Gallery: Volvo FL Electric

7 Photos

Gallery: Volvo FE Electric