We've been paying close attention to some recent rumors, complete with images, that Tesla is in the midst of a slight refresh to its flagship Model S sedan. There have been photos shared online showing new headlights and taillights, as well as a revised rear end.

It's important to note that the image above is not the newly refreshed Model S since Tesla hasn't confirmed the refresh or provided images yet.

Now, it has come to light that Tesla paused Model S production at its main factory in Fremont, California, to perform a refresh changeover. It appears the information may have been first shared on the Tesla Owners Club forum, then posted to Facebook.

Sawyer Merritt shared the message and confirmed it. To be clear, Merritt's confirmation doesn't come directly from Tesla, at least not officially. Merritt appears to have key connections inside Tesla who funnel him this information, and in most cases, the details are correct. We've embedded a few of the related tweets below:

Merritt added a correction that it was actually a Facebook post, though he did see it on the Tesla Motors Club forum. He also added an image showing the new Model S headlights versus the old.

It's rather interesting that Tesla – a company that claims to NEVER "traditionally" refresh its vehicles – is refreshing the Model S yet again. As you're probably already aware, the Model S just recently came to market partially redesigned.

That said, the changes are only slight, and the updated headlights and taillights should be a welcome edition going forward. A quick search online reveals that people are hot and cold over the potential changes to the electric sedan's rear end. However, we'll have to wait for Tesla to make it official and share images before we jump to any conclusions.

If you follow Tesla-related content on social media, you may have already seen various images of a Model S sporting the reported updates.

At any rate, if the reports are true, all upcoming Model S Long Range builds should have the revised rear end, as well as the new matrix headlights and taillights. Deliveries of the newly refreshed Model S Long Range could reportedly start in the coming days or weeks.

Reports also suggest the Model S Plaid may not get the refresh until a later date, so people ordering a Plaid may get an existing inventory car.