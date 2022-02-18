It is the time of year for Consumer Reports' annual Top Picks, in which it awards the best cars, trucks, and SUVs in a total of 10 categories. While Tesla continues to dominate the EV space, and the Tesla Model 3 has been CR's "EV Top Pick" for two years, the Ford Mustang Mach-E earned a higher score and took the win this year.

Consumer Reports shares:

"The Mach-E crossover is wrapped in Mustang heritage and executed with the detail associated with a century-old automaker. We took instant notice, and so did car buyers. As a result, the Mustang Mach-E effectively bumped Tesla from the 10 Top Picks list this year."

According to CR, a vehicle's Overall Score is based on a combination of scores from its road test, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

The publication points out that the Tesla Model Y is actually a more direct competitor with the Mustang Mach-E than the Model 3. And, interestingly, the Model Y outmatched the Mustang electric crossover in the road test category. However, the Tesla crossover didn't make CR's Top Picks primarily due to its reliability issues. 

CR says Model Y owners have reported issues with paint, climate control, build quality, and more. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 earned an average predicted reliability score. Since reliability is a critical component in CR's Overall Score, the Model 3's average rating had a negative impact.

That said, CR still calls the Model 3 a "great choice," and even recommends it. It highlights the EV's range, "impressive" charging network, and technology features as reasons the Model 3 shines. Consumer Reports also notes that the Model 3 offers "a driving experience closer to a high-performance sports car than a sedan."

CR goes on to say that the Mach-E is sporty as well, though it's simply more practical than the Model 3, and arguably a better daily driver. It adds that the electric Mustang delivers a smoother ride than Tesla's Model 3 or Model Y, and it's quieter. The publication also believes that the Mach-E's infotainment system is more intuitive and logical than Tesla's.

As far as problems are concerned, Consumer Reports' members haven't made many complaints about the Mach-E. 

Finally, as CR promised last year, it has added a new component to the scoring system for its awards. Vehicles get an additional two points for having an advanced driver-assist system with "an adequate driver monitoring system." The Mach-E got the extra credit here, though CR has made it clear it's not impressed with Tesla's driver monitoring technology.

