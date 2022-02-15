The Ford Mustang Mach-E remains a hot commodity right now in the US electric car market, even though sales have slowed slightly since its launch.

If you are among those interested to learn what the Mustang Mach-E is like to own in the long term, you'll find this video from YouTube channel EV Buyers Guide very informative.

Alex L. Dykes, who also runs the Alex on Autos channel, has owned a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range AWD model for a year now, covering 10,000 miles in it. Before handing it over to the next owner, he filmed a detailed video highlighting the pros and cons of running Ford's electric crossover for a year and you may find his take interesting.

For example, he believes the standard 225 all-season tires fitted to the Mach-E are too skinny, affecting the vehicle's handling and stopping distance. That is why Alex replaced them with 245 Pirelli P-Zeros—similar to those found on the Mustang Mach-E GT but with a thicker side wall.

What about the range loss caused by mounting wider tires? Well, Alex says that's not a big deal for him as he noticed a drop of only 10 miles on his Mach-E since fitting the Pirelli rubber.

Speaking of range loss, the reviewer says the vehicle's 88 kWh battery pack (usable capacity) is EPA-rated at 270 miles, but after one year and 10,000 miles, the range loss is very minor.

He performed a real-world range test when the car was new in February 2021 and the result was 275 miles. After the summer tire upgrade, the range dropped to 265 miles, and now, after 9,865 miles—still on summer tires—the range is 264 miles.

That accounts to a range loss of only one mile, which is negligible. However, one cannot count on hitting this sort of mileage in all conditions; cold weather affects the range significantly as the 2021 Mach-E does not have a heat pump.

During a recent trip in 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 Celsius) weather with the cabin heating turned on, the Mach-E used up 80% of the battery to cover 150 miles.

There are more interesting details in the in-depth video above, including long overdue software updates, so you know what to do if you want to learn more about what the Mach-E is like to live with.