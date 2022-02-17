According to Electrek, multiple Tesla employees and other workers inside Tesla's Giga Texas posted videos on Snapchat. Electrek combined the footage into a 4-minute YouTube video to showcase the ramp-up at the factory in Austin.

The YouTube video includes footage of the production lines, which we haven't really seen in the past. However, we do know that Tesla is running the lines, since it already produced several Model Y electric crossovers at the site.

Tesla will begin delivering Model Y's built at the Texas plant in the coming months. According to Tesla, those vehicles will have the new structural battery pack and 4680 cells. The company recently shared that the goal is to begin Model Y deliveries before the end of Q1 2022.

We've seen loads of images and video from outside Giga Austin, some with a close look into large windows. While there have certainly been some videos and images from inside the factory, they're much less common. In addition, some of the images Tesla snd others shared from inside the factory were during earlier phases of construction.

Clips in this video give us a good look at production lines, as well as robots. You'll also see several finished Model Y crossovers and a photo of Tesla parts.

There's a lot to take in during the 4-minute video, and much of the footage is quick and shaky. You'll have to look closely throughout and even pause the video in spots to figure out what you might be looking at. It's a bit like detective work in spots.

Check out the video and let us know what you see. Is there anything monumental that stands out? Start a conversation in the comment section below. When do you think Tesla will deliver the first Texas-made Model Y?